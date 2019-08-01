Contract approved for restaurant and bait shop on new AMI city pier

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, a deal is in place for the construction of a restaurant and bait shop on the end of the new Anna Maria city pier.
Last week, city commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $967,000 contract with Mason Martin, a Holmes Beach based contractor.
The company has built and remodeled island homes for more than a decade.
The contract gives Mason Martin 200 days to complete work on the buildings, setting February 10th of next year as the deadline for completion.
