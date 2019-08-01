Chalkboard Champions: Crusade for School Supplies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the first day of school now less than two weeks, ABC7 and Gettel Automotive Group are helping teachers start the school year off strong so they they can best educate your kids.
Every month during the school year, ABC7 honors an educator in Sarasota County and Manatee County as the “Chalkboard Champion" and now you can get involved!
On Friday, ABC7 will be live at four Gettel locations across the Suncoast: Gettel Toyota Lakewood Ranch, 5959 East State Road 64, Bradenton; Gettel Hyandai/Genesis/Nissan of Sarasota, 3500 Bee Ridge, Sarasota; Gettel Acura, 4891 Clark Road, Sarasota; Gettel Toyota of Bradenton, 6423 14th Street West, Bradenton.
ABC7 will be accepting donations from 5:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to all four locations.
You can drop off money or a variety of school supplies: colored pencils, pocket folders, rulers, three ring binders, glue sticks, crayons, scissors, backpacks, pencils, notebook paper, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, cleaning wipes, markers, graph paper, composition notebooks, compasses, protractors, highlighters and erasers.
For a complete list and more information just head to website and click the Chalkboard Champions tab.
