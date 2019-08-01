Bond set at $1 million for former Florida Deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A million dollar bond is set for a former Florida Deputy accused of falsifying drug arrests and putting people in jail for months who didn’t belong behind bars.
Steven O’Leary is facing dozens of counts including false imprisonment after allegedly using force to confine individuals against their will.
He is also accused of eight counts of tampering with evidence and kicking a man during a wrongful arrest.
The judge said if O’Leary posts bond he’ll have to wear a GPS monitoring device.
