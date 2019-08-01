Bill being proposed to eliminate marijuana testing in states where the drug is legal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Congressman is leading a battle to eliminate marijuana testing in states where the drug is legal.
Using marijuana legally doesn’t always protect you if you fail a drug test in the workplace. Federal employees could have to choose between their therapy of choice or their jobs.
Congressman Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg wants to change that. “I think if someone is legitimately taking medical marijuana prescribed to them by their physician, that they shouldn’t be discriminated against for that and they shouldn’t’ be barred from federal employment," Crist said.
Those who oppose this bill say it could be damaging to employers and businesses.
33 states and counting have legalized medical marijuana, including here in Florida and 11 have made it legal for recreation use.
