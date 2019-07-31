Two Sarasota men arrested on human trafficking charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota men have been arrested and charged with human trafficking and other felony charges.
Over the course of the last month while conducting drug investigations, Sarasota Police say they learned that 28-year-old Jeremy Johnson of Dixie Avenue was allegedly involved in human trafficking.
Detectives began a separate investigation and on Tuesday say they were able to arrange for Johnson to bring a female victim to a hotel for the purposes of prostitution and also provide drugs for the female victim to use while performing sex acts.
When he arrived, Johnson was arrested, as was 32-year-old Zolia Williams of 24th Street, who accompanied him to the location. Officers say Johnson had a superglue container that contained 11 pieces of crack cocaine on him and that a search of the vehicle uncovered pills hidden in a flashlight, including clonazepam, a sedative used to treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety, as well as a handgun.
Both Johnson and Williams are charged with felony human trafficking. Johnson is additionally charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony use of a weapon during a criminal offense. Williams is additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation for sale of a Schedule I or II drug.
Detectives say their investigation is ongoing.
