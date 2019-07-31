TSA investigates gorilla noose display

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After an investigation by TSA, two agents based out of the Miami International Airport have been placed on leave.
An employee at the airport says they found two stuffed gorillas hanging with a noose last week, right at the center of a TSA work station.
A manager reportedly said the display was just a joke and not racist when the employees reported it.
Now, TSA headquarters is involved in the investigation.
One officer says many of the Black and Hispanic workers there are distraught over the incident.
