Teen charged after dog shown being punched in Snapchat video found dead, Kentucky sheriff says

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 17-year-old has been charged with cruelty to animals in connection with a widely-circulated social media video that showed a dog being punched in the face.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was found dead and deputies have recovered its remains.
A Snapchat video shows a person hitting the dog. The dog could be heard whimpering at the end of the video.
In addition to the 17-year-old, one was detained in connection with the case. The juvenile is charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and torture of a dog or cat.
Deputy Gilbert Acciardo told WKYT there could be more arrests in the case.
“This is horrible. This is not something we look at casually,” Acciardo said. “We’re going to do whatever we need to do to bring people to justice on this.”
The dog’s remains are being taken to Lexington where a necropsy will be performed.
