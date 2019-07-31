SMH among 57 standout hospitals in nation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. News and World Report has spotlighted Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) among 57 standout hospitals in this year’s “Best Hospitals” study.
More than 4500 hospitals were evaluated for their handling of nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions.
Bare one percent of those hospitals including SMH received that top rating in all nine.
SMH also received a high performer specialty ranking for overall orthopedic care.
The results earned SMH the national spotlight as a standout hospital and the number one “Best Regional Hospital” in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port area.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.