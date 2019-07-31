Search has began for Florida’s third Top Financial Regulator

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have formally started the search for the state’s third top financial regulator in little more than a year.
The commissioner of the office of financial regulation oversees an agency with an operating budget of about $41 million per year and nearly 360 employees.
The $166,000 a year job opened last Thursday, when DeSantis and the Cabinet fired Ronald Rubin who faced complaints of sexual harassment.
DeSantis says the cabinet intends to do better background checks on finalists, as they search for a new commissioner.
“Going forward, we want to do a search that does have thorough vetting," Gov. DeSantis said. "We want to get somebody that is talented but also is going to conduct themselves and lead appropriately.”
Rubin has denied wrongdoing and is seeking whistle blower protection with the Florida Commission on human relations.
The application process is considered open, with no deadline, until the cabinet meets to discuss the position.
The next cabinet meeting is scheduled for August 27th.
