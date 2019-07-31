Primary elections proposal goes to Florida Supreme Court

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Constitutional amendment that would revamp Florida’s primary-elections process has been formally sent to the state Supreme Court for review.
The proposal, which supporters hope to place on the November 2020 ballot, would allow all registered voters to cast ballots in primaries, regardless of political affiliation.
The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election.
Florida currently has a closed primary system, which limits primaries to voters registered with parties.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.