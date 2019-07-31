Penne Alla Vodka

Cook 1 pound of pasta with kosher salt to the desired texture in a sauté pan add half an onion diced up three cloves of garlic chopped up seer till golden brown, Blanche with 4 ounces of any kind of Vodka burn off alcohol reduced down & add 16 ounces of red sauce simmer down add 4 ounces of heavy whipping cream add 2 ounces of grated Parmesan add salt and pepper to taste add six slices of thinly slice basil to make sure you break up to add flavor and toss pasta in when ready..Add additional basil and Parmesan to desired tasting