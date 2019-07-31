New law scuttles ballot signature fight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly a month after Gov. DeSantis signed a new elections law, a federal judge has dismissed a long-running legal battle about the handling mismatched ballot signatures.
Then, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson and Florida democrats filed the lawsuit last year in anticipation of a statewide recount in Nelson’s re-election campaign against former governor, Rick Scott.
The race went to a recount, with Scott ultimately winning.
Last month, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill that made changes in the signature-verification process.
Both sides in the case said the new law resolved disputed issues about verifying signatures on vote-by mail and provisional ballots, so the judge dismissed the case.
