New law scuttles ballot signature fight

New Late Scuttles Ballot Signature Fight
By ABC7 Staff | July 30, 2019 at 9:56 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 9:56 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly a month after Gov. DeSantis signed a new elections law, a federal judge has dismissed a long-running legal battle about the handling mismatched ballot signatures.

Then, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson and Florida democrats filed the lawsuit last year in anticipation of a statewide recount in Nelson’s re-election campaign against former governor, Rick Scott.

The race went to a recount, with Scott ultimately winning.

Last month, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill that made changes in the signature-verification process.

Both sides in the case said the new law resolved disputed issues about verifying signatures on vote-by mail and provisional ballots, so the judge dismissed the case.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.