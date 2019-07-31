Neighbors discover newborn abandoned on porch in Pa.

🚨🚨

This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today.



WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need.



Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.



Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7