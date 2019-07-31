Manatee County man arrested for sexual assault acts against child committed in 1975

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a man for committing sexual assault in a case that dates all the way back to May 1, 1975.
Alan David and the victim, a young child, were residing within a home as a family unit and he was identified as the father figure of the household. The child’s mother became pregnant in the same year and David began his pursuit of the child.
Deputies say that David entered the child’s bedroom and sexually assaulted the child by performing oral sex during his wife’s pregnancy. He continued the actions and performed unwanted oral sex on the child for a number of months. The acts stopped when the child was able to resist David’s acts.
The child, now an adult, came to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to file a report against David June 28th of this year. The victim explained the sexual acts that were committed by David during an interview at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told deputies that the mother was informed about the acts that David was committing, but there was not anything reported to law enforcement.
David came to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children office on July 30, to complete an interview about the allegations. During the Post Miranda interview, David admitted to performing oral sex on the then young-aged child and he also confessed that the acts took place about every other night in the child’s bedroom for about six months.
He told deputies that he knew what he did was wrong and that the child was in Elementary school during the time of the sexual assault.
David was placed under arrest without a set bond and his court date is scheduled for August 23rd.
