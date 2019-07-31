Former YMCA president speaks out on the closing of Sarasota’s two branches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A long time fixture for family service is now coming to an end. “I was devastated. I’ve had a long history here, I grew up here with part of all the kid programs and I was grateful enough to be able to run one of them,” said Sam Millar, YMCA Judo Instructor.
And it’s especially devastating to former CEO of the YMCA, Carl Weinrich. “It just has been an emotional roller coaster. It has been for me,” said Weinrich.
Weinrich held that top position from 1975 to 2009, a total of 34 years. Surviving the economic downturn in 2008 and keeping pace with growth until 2013. but he says the leadership as of late was sub-par when it came to fundraising. “Things were changing and they needed to change and they weren’t really changing. They were just trying to figure out a way to keep it going, selling off assets.”
“To think there were periods a couple years ago we could have done some things to turn it around and develop a better relationship between the Y board and the foundation board. When we lost the foundation, that was the beginning of the end.”
Weinrich says its these poor decisions that were made that will destroy a culture for employees and members. "It is truly about the mind, body and spirit of the individual. A lot of the seniors in particular depend on the Y as a big part of their social life and a lot of them are there with Parkinsons. All those kind of things are way outside of the normal fitness issue and are going to be a huge loss,” said Weinrich.
A town hall meeting is scheduled Wednesday evening to see what options are available.
