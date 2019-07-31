First Alert Weather: Better rain chance today near the coast and some heavy rain possible by weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms along coastal areas will be on the increase today. A weaker sea breeze and slightly higher moisture content in the air will bring a 50% chance for late day storms. The showers will begin about 3 pm and form mostly east of the interstate. Later in the day and just before sunset the showers will move toward the coast and into Gulf waters in a typical summer fashion. Some storms will be slow movers and if you are under one you could get a downpour.
By Friday a slug of tropical moisture will be drifting close to Florida and enhance our rainfall. Additionally, an upper air disturbance will help to destabilize the atmosphere and produce pockets of heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. Rain chance at that time will be 70%
