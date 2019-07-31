First Alert Weather: Better rain chance today near the coast and some heavy rain possible by weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms along coastal areas will be on the increase today. A weaker sea breeze and slightly higher moisture content in the air will bring a 50% chance for late day storms. The showers will begin about 3 pm and form mostly east of the interstate. Later in the day and just before sunset the showers will move toward the coast and into Gulf waters in a typical summer fashion. Some storms will be slow movers and if you are under one you could get a downpour.