Drivers in Englewood Fed Up With Road Conditions on Winchester Boulevard

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers in Englewood say they are fed up with the conditions on a major roadway that goes through the city.The problems are on Winchester Boulevard - a three-mile, two-lane road between South River Road and the Sarasota/Charlotte County line.
“As residents, we deserve to have a safe and decent road to travel on. Not one that we have to swerve and duck and try to miss the ruts and potholes, so we don’t mess up our cars and everything,” Joan Emlin, an Englewood resident for nine years, expressed.
Sarasota County has tried patching the potholes with asphalt, but rain and heavy traffic has again caused these conditions. The bumpy ride is pretty consistent throughout the entire three miles.
“I avoid it to be completely honest with you, and only go on it if I absolutely have to,” Don Rippeon, whom has lived in Englewood for 16 years, said.
Many that do drive on Winchester try and avoid the potholes by going around them – something that residents say will soon lead to even more of a hazard.
“Eventually, someone is going to swerve right over the center line,” explained Emlin.
Back in February, funding for resurfacing was approved, but has yet to be started.
“We’re being overlooked. We want that road to be as nice as the ones in the middle of Sarasota,” Emlin told us.
“I know Sarasota County is a much larger county and they have a lot of roads and a lot of things going on, and this south end of the county is probably one of the least considered projects that they have going on right now, but it needs to be done… sooner rather than later,” Rippeon said.
Sarasota County did tell me today that the resurfacing project is currently in the planning and bidding process, but should be completed by this Fall.
