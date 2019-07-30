Struggling Manatee County School hires familiar face

MANATEE (WWSB) - After a hectic summer, a familiar face is taking over at Lincoln Memorial Academy.
Former principal Ronnie King returns as interim principal after last week’s resignation of Eddie Hundley. School is set to begin in two weeks, King tells us he has hit the ground running.
So it’s a good thing that Lincoln Memorial is familiar territory for him.
After recent controversy over the school’s finances king says his focus is getting the school back on track.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.