Sarasota County School debuts transportation help line

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District is at work to make the transition back to school easier for parents and students.
They have debuted a transportation help line where parents can get answers related to all things transportation.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is improve the communication with our parents and let them know ahead of time before the start of school,” said Director of Transportation Jason Harris about the help line.
The call line is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The number 941-486-2141 and will be available through August 23rd. Sarasota County students go back to school August 12th.
"Parents want to know the time the bus is going to arrive at the stop, a lot of stop locations, especially in the magnet schools and some of your school choice schools," Harris added.
Thursday the district will post online bus routes and transportation information. That information will be located here.
