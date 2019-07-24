Recipe: Chef’s Sols NYC Cheesecake from H20 Bistro on Suncoast View

July 30, 2019 at 8:05 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 8:05 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sol’s NYC Cheesecake

By Chef Solomon Shenker

Serves 6-8

H20 Bistro Inside the Hotel Indigo Sarasota

Ingredients:

Cheesecake Batter

3lbs Cream Cheese (Room Temperature)

3 Eggs

4 cups Sugar

¼ cup Scraped Vanilla Bean

Crust

8 cups Graham Cracker Crumbs

1lb Sugar

1/2lb Melted Butter

Directions:

Cheesecake Batter

Preheat oven to 325 degrees, Add all ingredients into mixing bowl (use electric mixer), Beat on high for 3 minutes, let sit while preparing crust

Crust

Add all ingredients into different mixing bowl, Mix well by hand or wire whisk, Pack down well into a spring form pan, Take cheesecake batter and pour into pan over crust, Bake for one hour, let cool overnight

