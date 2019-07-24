Recipe: Chef’s Sols NYC Cheesecake from H20 Bistro on Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sol’s NYC Cheesecake
By Chef Solomon Shenker
Serves 6-8
H20 Bistro Inside the Hotel Indigo Sarasota
Ingredients:
Cheesecake Batter
3lbs Cream Cheese (Room Temperature)
3 Eggs
4 cups Sugar
¼ cup Scraped Vanilla Bean
Crust
8 cups Graham Cracker Crumbs
1lb Sugar
1/2lb Melted Butter
Directions:
Cheesecake Batter
Preheat oven to 325 degrees, Add all ingredients into mixing bowl (use electric mixer), Beat on high for 3 minutes, let sit while preparing crust
Crust
Add all ingredients into different mixing bowl, Mix well by hand or wire whisk, Pack down well into a spring form pan, Take cheesecake batter and pour into pan over crust, Bake for one hour, let cool overnight
