Rain chances going up for the weekend and tropical moisture moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Changes come by the end of the work week and over the weekend. In the upper air an area of cooler air will help to destabilize our atmosphere and enhance rain chances.
Add to the mix some tropical moisture which should arrive by the weekend.
Those ingredients will produce pockets of heavy rain in Florida. Although the greatest rainfall will likely be in south Florida and the Space Coast, the Suncoast will likely see some over two inch accumulations.
