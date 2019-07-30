MCSO hosts human trafficking safety classes

A class for parents will be held July 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and a class for pre-teens and teens will be held on August 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both of the classes are free and will be held at The Manatee County Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Office. To reserve a spot call 941-747-3011 ext. 2500.