MCSO hosts human trafficking safety classes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Human trafficking is a nationwide issue. Here locally, the Suncoast ranks 3rd in the state for this problem right behind Miami and Orlando.
A reason the Suncoast sees high numbers of human trafficking is because it is a tourist and event destination, making it a place with high demand and buyers. The endless amount of social media apps also make it easy for people to recruit children.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office is trying to put a stop to this issue by making parents and kids more aware of human trafficking.
The sheriff's office and the non-profit Selah Freedom will be hosting a series of classes to discuss warning signs and ways parents can help prevent their kids from being involved in human trafficking.
A class for parents will be held July 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and a class for pre-teens and teens will be held on August 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both of the classes are free and will be held at The Manatee County Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Office. To reserve a spot call 941-747-3011 ext. 2500.
