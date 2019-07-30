SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lobster Salad
1/4 c.
mayonnaise
1
stalk celery hearts , finely diced
1/4 c small diced red onion
1 tbsp.
lemon juice
1 tbsp. yuzu juice
1 tsp yuzu koshu
2 tbsp.
finely chopped chives, plus more for serving
2 tbsp, finely chopped tarragon
Kosher salt
3 cups lobster tail and claw
meat removed and chopped
mix all ingredients into mayo except lobster. once all ingredients are incorporated add your lobster meat and toss. let sit for 5 min
place arugula over your waffle, toppp it with salad and garnish with chives
Cauliflower waffle
· 2 cups cauliflower grated in robot coupe
· 2 cups parmesan cheese
· 2 eggs
· 2 tablespoons flour or gluten free flour
· 2 tablespoon red furikake
· Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Preheat the waffle iron.
2. Cut the cauliflower in half. Save half for another use, and cut the florets from the other half. Pulse the florets in a food processor until the cauliflower is minced and looks almost like rice or couscous.
3. Transfer the cauliflower to a bowl, then add the cheese, eggs, flour, furkake, salt and pepper. Mix together until well-blended with hand
4. Spray the waffle maker with non-stick spray and add about one cup of the cauliflower mixture to the pre-heated waffle iron. Cook for 6 minutes.
5. Remove the cauliflower waffle from the waffle iron and make the next waffle.
