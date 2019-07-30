First Alert Weather: A mostly dry few days before a rainfall spike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hot and humid this afternoon with little cooling rain near the coast. Our high of 90 will “feel like” 100 or above. The less than average rain chance is due to expanding high pressure from the north and the light winds that will allow the sea breeze to move a good distance inland. Remember the most inland edge of our sea breeze is a trigger for our summer thunderstorms, so as it moves inland it take the rain with it. This pattern will be in place for the next few days.
Changes come by the end of the work week and over the weekend. In the upper air a area of cooler air will help to destabilize our atmosphere and enhance rain chances. Add to the mix some tropical moisture which should arrive by the weekend. Those ingredients will produce pockets of heavy rain in Florida. Although the greatest rainfall will likely be in south Florida and the Space Coast, the Suncoast will likely see some over two inch accumulations.
