First Alert Weather: A mostly dry few days before a rainfall spike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hot and humid this afternoon with little cooling rain near the coast. Our high of 90 will “feel like” 100 or above. The less than average rain chance is due to expanding high pressure from the north and the light winds that will allow the sea breeze to move a good distance inland. Remember the most inland edge of our sea breeze is a trigger for our summer thunderstorms, so as it moves inland it take the rain with it. This pattern will be in place for the next few days.