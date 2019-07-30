Deputies: 3 women on the loose for suspected robbery in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say three women allegedly stole from a Sarasota retail store and they need help finding them.
Yesterday, around 5:00 p.m. in the 8200 block of S. Tamiami Trail deputies responded to a robbery. Deputies say the girls’ left the clothing store with more than $400 in stolen merchandise.
What kind of car were they driving? A blue 2007 Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information related to the identities or location of the suspects is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 366.TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.