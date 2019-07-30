Deputies: Person found dead outside waiting area of Charlotte County Jail

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WWSB) - One person was found dead outside a waiting area of the Charlotte County Jail Tuesday morning.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, the person was located during morning patrols of the campus by jail personnel.
Deputies said the following:
- The deceased person was located in the bench area of jail visitation, which is an outlying building from the jail.
- The benches are frequently used as a waiting area for recently released detainees or people waiting to pick up pending releases. At this time it does not appear that there was any other person involved in the death.
- Investigators are currently on scene with members of the Forensics Unit. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses and next of kin is notified.
- Jail visitation will be closed until the scene is cleared. Those wishing to attend visitation should plan for after 1:00pm.
This incident is under investigation.
