Deputies: Bradenton woman charged with felony after locking kids in car, 93 degrees

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A 35-year-old Bradenton woman was arrested after allegedly locking her kids in a hot car.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Michelle Andrea, who is a waitress is charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm. On Monday, July 29, 2019 around 12:28 p.m. deputies say they were called to Andera’s home for a domestic disturbance call. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, one deputy witnessed two children sitting in the car without the engine running.
Deputies say it was 93 degrees Fahrenheit with heat index of 102. Deputies say the children, who ages are not identified were sitting in the car for about 15-20 minutes, but their mother didn’t even know they were in the car. Deputies say one child was unresponsive when first making contact, but moments later became responsive. Deputies say the older child was crying, not wearing a seatbelt and showed signs of heat exhaustion.
After the children were taken to the hospital, Child Protective Services were contacted.
Andrea was transported to the Manatee County Jail and this case is under investigation.
