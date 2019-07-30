City of Palmetto looking to adjust deadly intersection of Business U.S. 41 and 23rd Street W.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traci Miller loves Palmetto and has called the city home for more than 20 years, but one day in October of 2017, her life changed her life forever. “She had pulled out and I don’t know if the guy didn’t see her or she didn’t see him, but he had t-boned the side of her car and she went completely into the ditch,” said Miller.
Her daughter, 17-year old Holli Stanek was killed in an accident on the corner of 23rd Street West and Business U.S. 41. City of Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant says Holli and many others have died due to an elevated curve on both 23rd Street West and 26th Street West and a wide stretch of roadway. “Its devastating when you have loses like that, but there seems to be a recurring issue there. We’re all very concerned about it and want to do something. That’s our mission as a city,” said Groover Bryant.
Palmetto officials are teaming up with the Florida Department of Transportation to look at various options to improve the intersection. The city’s public works director says the goal includes improving visibility for drivers by realigning the roadway. “Which would put it on a flatter area and have good straightaways on both sides. We’ve been discussing possibly a signal. FDOT will make us look at a roundabout,” explained Allen Tusing, Palmetto Public Works Director.
The project would be funded partly by Manatee County’s half-cent sales tax. Its a price Miller says she can live with, so Holli’s death will not be in vein.
“I still have two other children that are attending Palmetto High this year and its not just for her sake, It’s for everybody. It’s just a bad intersection and I do believe that we need to do something about it to protect all of us,” said Miller.
City officials also point out that until the necessary adjustments are made, they would much rather Palmetto High school students use 17th street where there is a traffic light.
