City of Palmetto looking to adjust deadly intersection of Business U.S. 41 and 23rd Street W.

Her daughter, 17-year old Holli Stanek was killed in an accident on the corner of 23rd Street West and Business U.S. 41. City of Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant says Holli and many others have died due to an elevated curve on both 23rd Street West and 26th Street West and a wide stretch of roadway. “Its devastating when you have loses like that, but there seems to be a recurring issue there. We’re all very concerned about it and want to do something. That’s our mission as a city,” said Groover Bryant.