VIDEO: Suspicious Package cleared, bottle with wires coming out

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A suspicious package has been cleared, according to ABC7′s Marla Spence, Manatee County Mobile Newsroom reporter.
This incident happened at Publix near the 7300 block of Manatee Avenue. ABC7′s Marla Spence said it was a bottle with wires coming out and some type of unknown liquid. The Bomb unit and hazmat secured the scene.
Bradenton Police were on scene. All employees and customers were evacuated from the building. No reports of injuries have been reported.
Most of the shops were closed during the time of the incident.
