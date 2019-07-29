Sarasota Police: 71-year-old man died after bicycle crash on US-41

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A man died over the weekend after crashing his bicycle with another vehicle on US 41.
On Saturday, July 27, 2019, around 9:15 p.m. Sarasota Police say a pickup truck was driving southbound on South Tamiami Trail (US 41) and hit a bicyclist who was crossing near Sunnyside Court.
Police say the 71-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet and did not use a crosswalk. Police say bystanders performed CPR on the bicyclist and EMS pronounced the bicyclist dead shortly after their arrival. The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail were closed for almost two hours.
Police say the driver cooperated with officers, but remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.
