Sarasota County road will be shut down for hours due to crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A portion of a main road in Sarasota County is shut down, due to an accident investigation.
The crash happened around 5:40 Monday morning.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has not released any information about the accident.
However, sheriff's deputies say all lanes westbound and eastbound on Webber Street in the the area of Robinson Avenue, between McIntosh Road and Beneva Road, will be closed for several hours.
Drivers will not be able to travel through the area and are being advised to seek alternate routes, like Bee Ridge Road or Bahia Vista Street.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.