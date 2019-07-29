North Port man killed in bicycle accident in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Sarasota County that claimed the life of a North Port Man.
It happened around 9:10 Sunday night on U.S. 41 and Rockley Boulevard in south Venice.
According to state troopers, a 54 year-old man was riding his bike against traffic, heading southbound in the northbound lane on 41.
The front of a car hit the bicycle and the man was thrown off.
The bicyclist was killed.
Troopers are still working to contact the victim's family members and have not released his name.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The investigation is on-going.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.