Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday starts Friday, here’s what you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Get ready to shop! Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday will start this Friday, August 2nd and run through Tuesday, August 6th.
Even though the holiday is aimed at getting students prepared, it doesn't mean everyone can't get in on the deals.
Select clothing, footwear, and accessories selling under $60, select school supplies selling under $15, and select personal computers and computer-related accessories under $1,000 will be tax-free.
Examples of clothing and accessories include wallets, handbags, shoes, shirts, diapers, diaper bags, swim wear, and workout clothing. Examples of school supplies include pens, folders, staplers and staples, glue, and legal pads. Examples of computer-related accessories include computer batteries, headphones, portable hard drives, tablets, and keyboards.
All stores in Florida will take part in the holiday with the exception of airports, theme parks, and hotels.
A full list of the items you can purchase tax-free can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.