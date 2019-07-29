ADOPT HIM: Dog found shot in Manatee County has now fully recovered

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dog found shot in Manatee County has fully recovered thanks to Manatee County Animal Services.
‘Gabriel’ was found on Thursday, May 16, 2019 as Manatee County Animal Services Officer Bertolino responded to the call and brought him back to the shelter. According to MCAS, the medical team saw blood everywhere on the dog and determined he had been shot in the face. MCAS says the bullet entered through his right cheek and tongue. The bullet exited the left side, breaking his jaw says MCAS.
On Saturday, July 27 MCAS posted on their Facebook page “..... With all the love and support that everyone gave, he has officially recovered from his injuries! He is now looking for his very own active, adult home, who can give him the training he needs to live a successful and happy life.”
He is now ready for adoption!
Would you like to adopt him? Attend the 5th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza on Saturday, August 3! You can also call them at (941) 742-5933.
