Rowing championships wrap up in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of teams competed at Nathan Benderson Park for the number one spot, bringing attention to the Suncoast.
Athletes from around the world making their mark on Sunday, as the World Rowing Under 23 Championships comes to an end.
“It puts us on the international spotlight for a type of sport that’s pretty unique,” said Brad Johnson, Assistant Sarasota County Administrator.
About a thousand rowers from 53 different countries participated in these regattas, and some teams took home gold, silver, and bronze medals. For Sarasota County, a place in the international spotlight.
“Well hopefully they’re able to recognize the beautiful weather that we have, not only the facilities at Nathan Benderson but other parks and beaches that we have. So hopefully the people that are visiting can take advantage of that and decide to come back,” said Johnson.
The races have brought in a record number of people from all over the world and Visit Sarasota predicts the event to bring in more money than last year’s world rowing championships. That event brought in more than $3 million to the Suncoast.
“It has an impact throughout the community, while we don’t have the numbers yet, I had someone ask me ‘who are all these tall people?’ those are our rowers and their families,” said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota.
They hope this attracts other events in the future.
“We’re shining a spotlight on Sarasota. As you can hear the fans are having a great time and it’ll be lasting for years,” she said.
How much the area earned throughout the week of competitions won’t be available until later in the week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.