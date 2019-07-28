FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer Chugs Along

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With plenty of moisture around and the daytime heating, we should see showers forming over the area each day this week with the storms first developing inland and then moving towards the coast during the afternoon hours.
The sea breeze is also helping to create these showers east of I-75 initially. The showers are moving slowly and for that reason the rainfall amounts will be heavier in some locations. Some showers could bring about 1-2 inch rainfalls and this could cause some low land flooding in those usually low spots. Frequent lightning and strong, gusty winds will accompany some of these storms as they develop and move towards the west.
The chance for rain is moving up to 40% with better chances of rain towards the end of the week. Friday we will see rain chances up to 60%.
Temperatures will run a few degrees above normal with overnight lows in the lower to mid 70s with daytime highs in the lower 90s.
