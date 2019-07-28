Deputies: Three suspects wanted for armed robbery and grand theft in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Three suspects are wanted for armed robbery and grand theft in Sarasota County.
Deputies say around 3:41 this morning three guys walked into the 7-eleven located at 5745 Clark Road in Sarasota, and committed a Grand Theft of merchandise.
Deputies say another crime was committed around 5:58 this morning at the 7-Eleven located at 4400 Clark Road. Deputies say the same three males stole items out of an employees purse. Deputies say one of the suspects implied to the employee that he had a gun and made a threat towards her. Deputies say the suspects left the scene on foot.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says both incidents are under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.