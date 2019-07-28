Bradenton man, 81 year-old woman injured after car overturned in Manatee County

MANATEE (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol says one man is in critical condition after a car overturned in Manatee County on Saturday.
Last night around 8:50 p.m FHP says a 27-year-old Bradenton man, driving a 1998 Honda civic with one passenger inside was southbound on US41 headed towards 54th Ave W. The drivers name has not been released due to pending next to kin notification.
Irin Lapidus, 81 of Bradenton, driving a 2007 Nissan Quest was northbound on US 41. FHP says the Bradenton man crossed the center of the continuous turn lane and drove into the northbound lanes of Lapidus.
FHPS says the Bradenton man hit the front of Lapidus, which caused her vehicle to overturn. FHP says Lapidus received serious injuries and was taken to Blake Medical Center. The passenger of the first vehicle received minor injuries. FHP says everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is under investigation.
