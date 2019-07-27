A See Saw Forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The High pressure system that has been dominating our weekend forecast and giving us more sun than rain over the past two days is about to move away and allow for an upper level trough to drop in from the Great Lakes region to the northern Gulf.
We will continue with low chances for rain through Monday before the chances of rain increase beginnning Tuesday.
Combined with high pressure in the Atlantic, which will build and expand over south Florida, we should see a shift in the winds and greater chances for rain in our forecast this week beginning on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ample moisture combined with daytime heating will support scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. The rain will begin during the late morning hours over inland areas and then move towards the coast during the late afternoon hours into the evening.
Because some of these storms will be slow movers, we can expect some of the showers to turn into downpours which will provide heavy rainfall in some locations. This could lead into some low land flooding.
Frequent lightning and gusty winds will also accompany the storms. Temperatures may also be a little warmer than normal with highs in the lower 90′s and lows in the mid to upper 70′s.
