North Port Police cracking down on illegal off road vehicles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After an ATV crash injured a ten year old boy last weekend, North Port Police will be out in force this weekend to crack down on illegal off road vehicles.
The enforcement area is in the eastern part of North Port which has been popular for ATV riders and other off road vehicles.
Police say it illegal to ride there and encourage riders to find a place that is designed for off road vehicles and is legal to do so.
Police started patrolling the area today, and will continue that effort through Sunday.
