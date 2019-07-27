North Port Police cracking down on illegal ATV riding this weekend

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police say riding an ATV is not only dangerous but sometimes illegal. They’re trying to raise awareness in order to prevent another tragedy.
“Our goal is to stop people from coming out here, trespassing and riding illegally,” said Officer Scott Guzman.
The North Port Police Department is cracking down on illegal ATV riding on the main roads.
“People would ride up and down the main roads and the side roads. A lot of trails are also cross over roads. What we had last weekend was a crash between a pickup truck and ATV,” he said.
On Sunday, that ATV crash injured a 10-year old-boy. Deputies arrested the driver, Augisnerd Blanc, 33, who is now facing several charges.
This weekend, they increased patrol in the eastern part of the city where police say it’s a popular spot for ATV riders and other off road vehicles.
“We have ordinances in place that prevent people from riding within a half mile of the house. There are a few places out here, but they’re privately owned properties. Unless you own that property or have written permission to be there, you’re trespassing on someone else’s property,” said Guzman.
Officers on ATVs patrolled one hot spot on Saturday, the intersection of Yorkshire Street and Price Boulevard. While they didn’t encounter many people breaking the rules, they did, however, educate some riders on dirt bikes.
Now they hope they can spread that knowledge throughout the rest of the city, and cut down on criminal activity in that area.
“A supervisor came upon a vehicle with two people doing methamphetamine and they were taken to jail,” he said.
NPPD will continue patrolling that area of the city until tomorrow.
