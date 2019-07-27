New start and end times are coming for elementary schools across Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are some slight changes in school start and end times for Manatee County elementary students.
When the new school year begins on August 12, all public elementary schools will begin at 8:25 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m., which is five minutes earlier than last year.
This doesn’t affect middle or high school start times, with the exception of Johnson Kindergarten through 8th Grade School of International Studies and Palm View Kindergarten through 6th Grade.
Those students will follow the new elementary school schedule. In Sarasota County, there are no changes to school start times.
Elementary schools start 8:15 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:00 or 3:15 p.m. Parents should refer to their child’s school and website to confirm start and dismissal times as well as aftercare for elementary schools.
