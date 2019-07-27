Getting back to basics this weekend with mainly late afternoon and evening storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The morning storms we’ve been seeing lately will be fading away along with the stationary front to our north. This will allow the high pressure system to move back north over the SE U.S. and bring a switch around to the timing of the storms once again.
Saturday expect an isolated coastal shower or two otherwise partly cloudy skies expected with temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s to start the day. Highs will be in the upper 80′s near the beaches and low 90′s inland.
We will see the sea breeze develop and push inland throughout the early afternoon. As this breeze moves in it will generate a few showers in its wake along the coast. Storms will become a bit more intense inland. Some of the storms could work back toward the coast later in the day as the sea breeze breaks down.
By Sunday we will see a steady east wind throughout the morning and early afternoon. There will be some slightly drier air moving it so not as many late day storms expected.
The work week should be fairly typical with highs in the low 90′s and a good chance for late day storms each afternoon and evening.
The tropics are quiet for now but things will start to get active as we move through August.
