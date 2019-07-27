Gator roams through a South Florida neighborhood

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - People in a South Florida neighborhood woke up to a scary sight on Friday morning.
An alligator was spotted walking down the block. The main concern was for children and small pets.
The trapper says the gator probably walked out of a nearby canal and was taking a shortcut to another body of water.
“My neighbor told me not to walk out my front door and I said why and he said there’s an alligator outside your front door and I said yeah very funny,” Maria Mendoza, a neighbor in the community said.
Wildlife officials urge people who run into a gator to keep a safe distance and call police immediately.
