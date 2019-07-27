Flood warning in effect for Manatee River near Myakka Head

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s flooding happening in parts of Myakka City. This morning the Manatee River near Myakka Head hitting 13.4 feet, well above the flood stage of 11 feet, and it still could rise a little more. Gunnar Gesell was with his girlfriend getting ready to walk their dog in Crane Park until they found out it was closed because of flooding.
“It’s definitely a lot higher than I’ve seen it in a very long time," said Gesell. "I’ve seen it come up pretty high but not anything quite like this.”
Linda Dunzik lives in an East Bradenton neighborhood near the Manatee River. She tells us there’s some worry of the river flooding, but her bigger issue is her property flooding from the heavy rains and also blocking area streets.
“The fact that the rain started so much earlier than normal and it’s already flooding at this level is concerning, because we have several months of the rainy season yet to go,” said Dunzik.
The flood warning for this area is in effect until Sunday night. ABC 7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan says this type of flooding is common for these parts, especially during this time of the year.
“It seems to flood every summer, there’s always some sort of flood warning, in fact it’s just like clockwork, afternoon thunderstorms it’s going to flood there," said Harrigan. "Depends on how much rain we get, we have had an excessive amount of rainfall recently and more can be expected over the next couple of months at least.”
Manatee County officials say they will continue to monitor this situation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.