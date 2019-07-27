Chalkboard Champions helping local teachers paying out-of-pocket

According to adopt-a-classroom.org, teachers spend an average of 740 dollars a year of their own money on classroom supplies. So ABC7 has teamed up with Gettel Automotive to celebrate teachers on the Suncoast -- calling them “Chalkboard Champions”. The community nominates a teacher and ABC7 selects two winners each month - one for Sarasota and Manatee County. According to Manatee Education Association president Pat Barber, everything helps. “Teachers actually have accounts at Kinkos and other places that print because they pay for their own printing a lot of times. We’re grateful for whatever help we get because we are paying for things out of our own pockets.”