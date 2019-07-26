8-year-old sworn in as honorary deputy in Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 8-year-old with Muscular Dystrophy has his dreams come true this week when he was sworn in as an honorary deputy.
As Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy for a Day, Zach Knight is the newest honorary member of the force. Zach’s dream is to be a cop and that dream became a reality thanks in large part to his school resource officer.
“He’s always wanted to be a police officer,” Deputy Edgardo Ariza of the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. “Told his friends he’s a cop. And that he would basically be immobile in several years. So I made a couple calls and I connected with a SWAT member and we got the ball rolling.”
Zach got to ride in a SWAT Bearcat and sit in the Sheriff’s Office Chopper.
The experience only lasted a few hours, but the memories will last much longer for Zach and those who got to share in his joy.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.