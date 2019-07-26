45-year-old Sarasota man arrested on possession of child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a 45-year-old man with multiple counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.
From Nov. 28, 2917 until May 26, 2019, Thomas Peltier allegedly used tools designed for Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). There was an investigation into two IP addresses assigned to Peltier’s residential Communications Internet service that were used for unlawful means.
During the investigation, law enforcement saw that Peltier’s IP addresses were utilized to download, possess and in some cases to even share images and videos of child pornography through the BitTorrent file sharing network.
Law enforcement says that they first obtained a video of child pornography directly from a computer utilizing Peltier’s Frontier service on Feb. 28, 2018. The video was sent by an investigator from the department of Homeland Security after Peltier had shared similar contraband materials with other ICAC investigators around the U.S.
Unlawful activity continued to observed involving Peltier’s Frontier Internet service until May 26, of this year. A warrant was issued to search his residence at the 4900 block of Dorothy Avenue and his electronic devices on July 5.
He was read his Miranda Rights and the search warrant and he agreed to speak with law enforcement.
In a post Miranda audio/video recorded interview, Peltier denied downloading or viewing any type of child pornography. He stated that he had watched regular adult pornography and sometimes disgusting things would pop up which he would immediately delete.
Peltier also admitted to illegally downloading movies such as Avengers, and that sometimes other movies would be in the file which he would immediately delete. He admitted that he was the only person using the computer and he utilized the program, U Torrent. He also acknowledged that he was aware that he was sharing files.
During a scan of his computer, a detective was able to locate numerous files that had the file name of “Adry." This is a title that is consistent with child pornography.
Peltier was taken into custody and charged with five counts of transmission of child pornography by an electronic device.
