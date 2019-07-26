Victims identified in shooting near Spot 26 nightclub

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two victims who suffered gunshot wounds in the altercation near the Spot 26 nightclub on Monday have been identified as 23-year old Jordon Brown and 23-year-old Troy Keys.
Deputies responded to Spot 26 in reference to a fight in progress around 2:00 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived there was a large crowd of people leaving the club. Deputies received information that the incident took place across the street from the business and that two gunshot victims were at a local hospital.
Deputies say that initial statements indicated Jordon Brown was involved in a fight and Troy Keys attempted to break up the fight. During the course of the fight there were several shots fired.
Brown was struck in the buttocks and possibly fractured his hip while Keys was shot in the left thigh. Neither one of them suffered life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement is trying to identify the driver and passenger of a Cadillac that was captured on surveillance.
They are also interested in learning who was in what appears to be a Dodge Charger. These individuals are considered persons of interest in this case.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-636-TIPS.
