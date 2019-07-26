Update on SR 64 and Rye Road construction project in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Construction continues on a roundabout at SR 64 and Rye Road in Manatee County.
The roundabout will have four lanes going both east and west onto SR 64, four lanes going south onto White Eagle Boulevard, and two lanes going north onto Rye Road.
The purpose of the roundabout is to slow drivers down on the road and make traffic flow smoother. Prior to a temporary traffic light put in at the intersection of Rye Road and SR 64, some drivers say it was dangerous to make the turn from Rye Road onto SR 64.
Construction of the roundabout has caused lane closures on SR 64, reducing it to one lane each way. FDOT said these closures should last for eight to ten more weeks.
Other improvements being made with this project include resurfacing the roadway, improving lighting on the road, and improving the drainage system.
The project is expected to be complete this winter.
